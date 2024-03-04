She gave him a homily before paying him for the trip that day because she was furious at what he had done. If he had the mind to cancel the trip then it was also her right not to pay him the complete fare for putting her at risk. She had been on other trips whereby the driver has asked her before hand if he go offline by canceling the trip. This is so that he could earn more. Farida was usually uncomfortable.

“Madam you can take a photo of my car including the plate number and send to your family, just so you can rest assured that you are safe,” one of the drivers had told her. Was the situation this bad? She wondered, undecided about what to do.