Imaging technology company, Canon, hosted an exclusive movie screening of Racket Queen in Lagos, a short film by acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker Nora Awolowo, shot entirely on the Canon EOS C400 cinema camera.

The production attests to Nora’s creative excellence, visual storytelling finesse, and technical mastery, with her work speaking powerfully for itself.

The morning media screening brought together journalists from across arts, culture, entertainment, business, and technology publications, providing an exclusive first look at Racket Queen and deeper insight into Nora’s filmmaking approach.

The Racket Queen follows the journey of a young girl who discovers her passion for tennis and, with her mother’s support, pursues her dream of becoming a star. Along the way she encounters, triumphs, setbacks, and sacrifices. The film features performances by Pamilerin Ayodeji, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Kayode Jnr Ojuolape, and Folu Storms.

Nora Awolowo, Filmmaker & Cinematographer reflecting on her experience, added: “Working with Canon is always a creative partnership built on trust and innovation. The EOS C400 gave me the flexibility and technical precision I needed to bring Racket Queen to life. I’m proud of what we achieved together and grateful for Canon’s continued support for filmmakers like myself.”

Canon’s collaboration with Awolowo reflects its long-term commitment to African filmmaking. Through partnerships, training programmes,

and access to professional equipment, Canon continues to empower the next generation of storytellers and strengthen its role in the region’s creative economy.