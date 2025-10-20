Popular online graphic design platform, Canva, has experienced a major outage on Monday, leaving millions of users around the world unable to access their accounts or complete ongoing projects.

Advertisement

The disruption sparked widespread frustration among professionals, businesses, and content creators who depend heavily on the platform for daily design work, marketing materials, and social media content.

In a brief statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Canva acknowledged the issue and assured users that efforts were underway to restore normal service.

Advertisement

“Not the ideal situation right now, but we’re working on it. You can check canvastatus.com for updates. We’ll keep you posted!” the company said.

The outage appeared to affect both desktop and mobile users, with many reporting error messages, slow load times, or complete inaccessibility of the platform.

Canva, which boasts over 170 million monthly active users across more than 190 countries, has grown into one of the world’s most popular tools for digital design and content creation, widely used by individuals, small businesses, and media organisations.

As of the time of filing this report, the company had not disclosed the cause of the outage or provided an estimated time for full service restoration.