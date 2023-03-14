The cash scarcity which plagued the country in the last two two months affected business activities as the February electronic payments have shown that the volume of transactions increased significantly, rising by 121 per cent year on year as the value of transactions consummated in the second month of the year declined.

The increased level of small and micro transactions was also evident in the mobile transactions which saw a massive 70 per cent increase in volume and a 7.8 per cent increase in volume of transactions between January and February this year.

Details…