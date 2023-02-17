Following violent protests that erupted in Benin City, the Edo State capital, which led to death of three persons and attacks on some banks a couple of days ago, the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Edo State chapter, has condemned the wanton destruction of lives and public properties just as it sued for peace among youths in the State.

Edo State chairman of NYCN, Serah Igunbor, while addressing journalists in the wake of the protests over Naira scarcity, also appealed to the Federal Government and the apex bank to ensure adequate supply of naira notes to cushion the suffering of the masses.

She also lauded Governor Godwin Obaseki for rising to the occasion with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in providing alternative means for people to access some funds in the State.

She noted that development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and called on Edo youths not to allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians to advance their selfish interests.

Flanked by the vice chairman of the Council, Arhumwunde, Imafidon; general secretary, Shedrack Edo; Martins Igbafen, and Christian Justice, the NYCN chairman also condoled with families of those who lost their loved ones during the protest.

“The leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Edo State have observed with dismay the events of Wednesday 15th February 2023, that led to the destruction of banks and other public facilities, an action we condemn in its entirety.

“The various sights and sounds that came out of the events of the day are one we will want to forget in a hurry. We empathize with the teeming youths in Edo state on the current scarcity of cash and the attendant hardship faced by youths and Edo people in general as this has made life less desirable in recent times.

“Truly, it has been a horrifying experience for the average citizen, who has found excruciating, the most basic tasks of getting by on a daily basis. Life has become increasingly more brutish, so much so that one wonders what would come next.

“In all these, we appeal for calm on the part of all Edo Youths, we continue to engage with our youth in a constructive engagement as the best and only way in resolving. But yes, we must engage!!!

“We also appeal passionately that Edo youths do not allow themselves to be used as tools of violence by anyone to disrupt the relative peace we enjoy in the state.

“No blood of any Edo Youth is worth the political aspiration of any politician. With just a few days to the general elections, I urge youths to take their pain to the ballot and vote in only credible leaders for the betterment of our country, Nigeria,” Igunbor stated.