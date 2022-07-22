Catholic Bishop of Idah Diocese, Kogi State, Rt Rev Fr Anthony Adaji, has admonished the federal government to ensure the secularity of the nation as enshrined in the constitution and harped on the need to strengthen the nation’s security.

Bishop Adaji made the call at Idah, headquarters of Igala traditional institution, mid-week during the ordination of seven deacons to priesthood against the backdrop of Muslim/Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

He emphasised the current security challenges in the country which have engulfed Nigeria where priests have become easy preys to the gunmen who abduct, kidnap and kill, at will.

“We’re aware that the government at all levels are trying their best to stem the tide of the spate of insecurities, we should not do anything that could thaw the situation beyond what the nation is witnessing presently.

“In whatever we do or say in the larger society’, we should consider the interest and security of other sections of the society to ensure that safety is guaranteed to all and sundry which constitute one of the fundamental principles in the society”, he said.

“Those who are clamouring for Muslim/Muslim ticket for the presidential candidate in the current political equation have not felt the impact of terror being unleashed on innocent priests and other Nigerians which negates the tenets of secularism,” he added.