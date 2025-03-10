The Catholic Bishops under the umbrella of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) have called on President Bola Tinubu to fully implement the Nigerian Correctional Services Bill, which was signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari on August 14, 2019.

CBCN President, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji made this appeal in Abuja at the opening session of the CBCN 2025 First Plenary Meeting, themed: “Jubilee of Hope: A Light for a Better Nigeria.”

He described the Nigerian Correctional Services Bill as a landmark development in the history of prison services in Nigeria.

Ugorji stated that the bill represents a shift from viewing prisons as centres of retribution to recognising them as “correctional” facilities focused on reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration.

“It includes valuable provisions for the medical, psychological, spiritual, and counselling services for offenders, as well as the deployment of educational and vocational skills training programs aimed at helping them become productive citizens after their release.

“Unfortunately, there are significant gaps in its implementation. Despite the efforts of President Buhari to reform our federal correctional centres, the conditions in these custodial facilities remain largely deplorable and inhumane.

“They are characterised by outdated, dilapidated, poorly maintained, and filthy infrastructure. Due to the horrible unsanitary conditions, these centres are notorious for their offensive odours, which facilitate the spread of disease. Inmates are often crammed into overcrowded, squalid, and unhealthy cells,” he said.

The CBCN President lamented the extreme overcrowding in correctional centre cells, noting that 20 inmates could be crammed into a cell designed for five, forcing them to sleep in shifts due to lack of space.

“Essential amenities such as food, potable water, and medical care often seem like luxuries that are not always available in the centres.

“Depending on the correction centre, the number of inmates awaiting trial ranges from 60 to 90 percent. As a result, suspects may remain in custody for many years longer than they would have if they had been promptly sentenced for their alleged offenses.

“Many inmates face inhumane and degrading physical and psychological abuse, leading to severe emotional disturbances, including anxiety and depression. Their mistreatment is a blatant affront to human dignity and rights,” he said.

He further stated that inhumane treatment, prolonged imprisonment without court hearings, and violations of fundamental rights in Nigeria’s federal correctional centers undermine the country’s judicial process and perpetuate injustice.

“To reverse this troubling trend, we must uphold the fundamental rights of inmates, treat them with dignity, expedite justice, decongest the existing custodial centers by granting parole to well-behaved minor offenders, rehabilitate existing facilities, and construct new correctional centers to alleviate overcrowding.

“The Jubilee Year of Hope is an opportune moment to advocate for such reforms in our federal correctional centers and to lobby for the full implementation of the reforms initiated by President Buhari’s administration,” he emphasized.

Ugorji also noted that recent developments, such as the rehabilitation of dilapidated roads and the construction of new ones across the country, the introduction of a student loan scheme, the new minimum wage, and the reduction in revenue allocated to debt servicing from 97 to 68 percent, reflect positive changes.

“While we have witnessed some positive effects of the economic and fiscal reforms undertaken by the government, the state of the nation remains bleak, with dark clouds of uncertainty and despair continuing to loom,” he said.

Additionally, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh in his goodwill message called on Nigerians to return to God and strengthen their relationship with the Creator, as well as reflect on their relationships with one another and all of creation in light of God’s will.

“It inspires us to provide courageous leadership to efforts aimed at drastically reducing the level of wickedness in Nigerian society and to rekindle hope for a new nation filled with abundance and joy.

“As we all know, Nigeria has been mired in hopelessness and despair for a long time. Many citizens are at their breaking points, while some have completely given up hope in the face of extreme hunger, poverty, insecurity, and disease.

“This theme resonates deeply with the spiritual and socio-political journey of our beloved nation. At a time when Nigeria yearns for healing, unity, justice, and renewal, the Church stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path toward a new Nigeria where righteousness, peace, and love prevail,” he said.

Okoh further stated that the Catholic Church, through its unwavering commitment to the Gospel and the common good, has continued to inspire positive transformation in Nigeria.

“Your prophetic voice, tireless advocacy for social justice, and steadfast stance on truth and equity remain guiding lights during these challenging times.

“Indeed, with the genuine efforts of the Church and all well-meaning Nigerians to bring positive change to our nation, I believe that Nigeria will rise again! And I pray that it will happen in our lifetime,” he concluded.