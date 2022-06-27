A Catholic Priest Rev. Father Osia was yesterday kidnapped by gunmen in Edo State.

It was gathered that the priest was kidnapped in Ikabigbo community in Etsako West local government area of Edo State.

It was learnt that the priest was preparing to go for Sunday Mass in the early hours of the morning when gunmen stormed his residence in the community and kidnapped him and took him to the bush.

A source within the community said the vigilante group in the community is already combing the bush to rescue the priest.

He said the gunmen had shot one of the community’s boys searching for the kidnapped priest and was rushed to a hospital at Auchi where he was referred to Irrua Specialist Hospital for treatment.

The traditional ruler of the community, Bramah Alegeh who confirmed the development said efforts are on to get the Catholic priest released.

He said the police and the army in collaboration with local vigilantes are combing the bush to ensure his release.

When contacted the Edo State Command public relations officer, SP Chidi Nwanbor, said he is in Church and would get back to the reporter. He was yet to get back to the reporter at the time of filing this report.