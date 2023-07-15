CBM Global Launches Strategy To End Poverty, Disability In Nigeria

Toward ending the cycle of poverty and disability in Nigeria, CBM Global Disability Inclusion Nigeria has launched its Country Strategy Plan (CSP) to promote and protect the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

The strategy themed “Collaborative Actions To End The Cycle Of Poverty & Disability (COLLABO: 2023-2026), took place in Abuja on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The strategy was aimed at broadening stakeholders’ understanding of the strategic direction of CBM Global Nigeria, its goal, objectives and result areas, and also, to draw improved understanding of the UNCRPD, SDGs, Accessibility GO, and pertinence to driving the disability agenda in Nigeria.