The Central Bank of Nigeria-sponsored Governor’s Golf Tournament will tee off on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The tournament now in its 15th edition is a one-day event to be competed for by no fewer than 200 amateur golfers in different categories in both the men’s and ladies’ divisions.

It is a stroke play, shotgun format, where all competing golfers will tee off simultaneously from different points on the golf course and finish about the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the organisers, the eight categories in which golfers will feature Men’s Category I (Handicap 0 – 14); Men’s Category II (Handicap 15 – 28) Gross (Men); Ladies’ Category I (Handicap 0 -20); and the Ladies’ Category II (Handicap 21 – 30).

Other categories are the CBN Staff category, CBN retired staff category, CBN guests’ category and the Veterans category for men and ladies.

Auxiliary prizes will also be awarded for Nearest to the Pin for ladies, men and CBN staff; Longest Drive for ladies, men and CBN staff. The overall winner is expected to cart away the Best Nett Prize.

Speaking on plans for the tournament, the CBN’s spokesperson, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, said that the apex bank remained devoted to the promotion and development of sports by sponsoring the competition annually in line with the Bank’s corporate social responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBN Governor’s Golf Cup is held annually to create a relaxed and recreational atmosphere for distinguished personalities in Government, the organized private sector, elder statesmen and members of the Diplomatic corps. The tournament also serves as a platform for promoting competitiveness and inspiring partnerships and networking among golfers.