The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reaffirmed its commitment to continue educating the public about the usage of the enaira, just as it has expanded the exercise to include Keke Napep Riders and the market neighborhood in Oshodi, Lagos.

The Keke Napep onboarding is being carried out in collaboration with Bizi Mobile Cashless Consult and will continue in the Mile 12 region of Lagos, as it has in many markets and parks across the states, including Abuja.

Dr. Khalifa Nuhu, who is representing the coordinator, technical working committee on eNaira and director of information technology, CBN, Hajia Rakiya Muhammad, said the mission at the Oshodi market is to continue the eNaira adoption drive, which is to create awareness of the use of eNaira, its benefits, and how one can join the use of eNaira.

This will be the second time the sensitisation is carried out at the Oshodi market, but it has been expanded to include not just market people but also Keke riders and others using other modes of transportation.

Nuhu stated that, since the beginning of the adoption, CBN has onboarded a huge number of people, and the number continues to grow, and “because we do not want to leave anyone behind, we are here today to expand the number through the adoption drive to raise awareness and get people on board.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed expectation that the sensitisation exercise, which is being carried out across the states of the federation, will create greater awareness, notably in Lagos, as it is the commercial hub as well as the entire the country.

One of the Keke Napep, who has been onboarded, Yusuf Muhammad, said, he is happy with this entire initiative because they are now experiencing a digital transaction between customers in a simple yet free manner.