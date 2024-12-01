The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a plan to launch a newly redesigned website (www.cbn.gov.ng), which will be operational from Monday, December 2, 2024.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the CBN spokesperson, Hakama Ali, she said the apex bank has developed a contemporary Web API that operates on Microsoft.NET Core 8, which is the most recent and stable release, to enhance user experience by speeding up and simplifying the navigation process.

“We are pleased to announce that the front-end design and back-end technology were created in-house,” she noted.

Mrs Ali said the redesigned website introduces a variety of new content, which encompasses a broader spectrum of information regarding the Bank’s mandate.

She said the website is responsive to mobile devices, facilitating navigation across various web browsers and devices.

“The Bank is grateful for the feedback provided by the public, which served as a valuable guide for our redesign endeavours. We are committed to developing and enhancing the website to facilitate communication.

“Please follow our different social media channels linked on the website’s home page for more updates,” she stated.