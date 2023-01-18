Celebrities Endorse Atiku, Adopt Comrade Celebrities Forum of Nigeria has adopted Comrade Timi Frank as the grand patron of the group.

A statement signed by the forum’s secretary, Michael Obinna, said at a meeting held in London on January 9, 2023 during Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s visit to the United Kingdom (UK) on the invitation of the state, the executive chairman of the forum, Hon. Collins Onyeaji, discussed extensively with Frank of the plans to endorse Atiku and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the body’s presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate for the February 25, 2023 election.

“Having established a working and mutual relationship the chairman of the forum pledged for Comrade Frank to become its Grand Patron for which he gladly accepted,” it said.

The president of the forum, Mr Imonikhe Sylvester also known as JMONEY, a seasoned musician of Edo descent has further said that Comrade Frank’s emergence as their Grand Patron is a big step towards actualising the Atiku/Okowa’s project by the forum.

“Comrade Timi Frank has what it takes to be the Grand Patron of our forum, he has been in the political circle for a long time and has the technical knowledge that we as a forum can lean on whenever we need advice and directives, adopting him as our Grand Patron is a big step towards the actualisation of Atiku and Okowa 2023 which is a project we are passionate about”, he added.

Comrade Timi Frank is currently the ULMWP Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, a political activist, social commentator, writer, and public speaker. Comrade Frank is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and an active advocate of the Atiku/Okowa 2023 presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT