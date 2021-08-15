Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the defection of the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi and governor of Cross River, Ben Ayade, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He has also enjoined the PDP to challenge the defection of former PDP members in National Assembly and State House of Assembly in both states, to the APC.

Governor Wike, who stated this in Port Harcourt yesterday, stressed that the time has come for the judiciary to make a final pronouncement on the incessant defection of governors and lawmakers from one political party to another, in order to save the country from becoming a one party state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The time has come for the judiciary to rise to the occasion and make a final pronouncement on this issue of defection and that will go a long way to strengthen our democracy. This is because if we do not take action, you will find a situation where you will have a one party state and that will not be good for our democracy.

“And so, I have encouraged the PDP, they must file a suit against the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi and the governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) without any reason provided in the constitution or any other enabling law.

“What PDP is looking for is not just to reclaim the seats, but for a pronouncement to be made by the judiciary on this incessant defection without no reason at all, in order to enhance and strengthen our democracy.”