Charting A New Course: Stakeholders Unveil Roadmap For New Agriculture Minister

In a climate of anticipation and renewed hope, stakeholders from various sectors eagerly anticipate the dawn of a new era in agricultural policy implementation. The spotlight is now on the incoming agriculture minister, who bears the weighty responsibility of steering Nigeria’s agricultural sector toward unprecedented heights of prosperity, fortified food security, and lasting sustainability.

Nigeria’s agricultural domain remains an indomitable cornerstone of the nation’s economy, sustaining the livelihoods of millions while wielding substantial influence over the country’s GDP.

The mounting projections indicate Nigeria’s population swelling to a staggering 250 million by 2030. In tandem, the challenges confronting the intricate landscape of food and nutrition grow increasingly complex and pressing.

The heartbeat of this industry are the farmers who harbour not only anticipation but also distinct hopes for the formulation of both medium and long-term strategies. These strategies are envisaged to not only catalyze progress but also prioritise the most critical domains. Their aspirations further entail a comprehensive suite of measures, each meticulously designed to orchestrate the sector’s thriving success and the equitable distribution of benefits to every Nigerian.

Basically, the National Development Plan (2021-2025) also emerge as a guiding light, illuminating the federal government’s steadfast dedication. The commitment should revolves around the strategic utilisation of knowledge, technology, and innovative practices. These forces, when harmonised, promise to fortify the intricate process of economic diversification. Central to this endeavor is the renewal of research efforts, the augmentation of training initiatives, and the facilitation of widespread access to inputs, technology, and markets. The intended result is a reinvigoration of agricultural production and processing, poised to create a surge in job opportunities and escalate export revenues.

Within the corridors of the federal ministry of agriculture and food security an ambitious blueprint has materialised in the form of the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP). This policy, spanning the years 2022 to 2027, crystallises the sector’s adaptation to the shifting contours of global food systems and intricate supply chains.

Having embarked on its journey, NATIP has set sail under the careful guidance of the former minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar. The orchestration intends to harness synergy and optimize coordination, facilitating the consolidation of the triumphs gleaned from the preceding agricultural developmental policies.

Guided by an intrinsic determination, it also seek to reposition the national agricultural research system, holistic mechanisation drive, provision of rural infrastructure, standardisation of inputs and processing systems and techniques; development of commodity value chain through clusters and special agro-processing zones.

Although the challenges facing Nigeria’s agricultural sector are numerous, but they are not insurmountable as stakeholders in the agricultural sector are already asking that with a clear vision, comprehensive strategies, and a commitment to collaboration, the incoming agriculture minister has the opportunity to lead the sector towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

Stakeholders highlight expectations for new agriculture minister

The national president of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Arc Kabir Ibrahim, emphasised the importance of implementing the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Plan (NATIP) and urged the new minister to critically evaluate and institutionalize the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) interventions in the agricultural sector.

In a bid to promote collaboration and synergy, Ibrahim advocated for the recapitalization of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and the sale of shares to farmers.

He also highlighted the necessity of working closely with stakeholders, including farmers’ associations, ministries of transport, science and technology, water resources, environment, trade and investment, as well as the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) and state governments.

“The BOA should be recapitalised and shares sold to farmers, and the new minister of agriculture should create synergy with all stakeholders in the agriculture space such as the farmers associations, ministries of transport ,science and tech, water resources, and environment.

The new minister should synergies with the ministry of trade and investment, NALDA and all state governments because agriculture is in the local government areas”, Ibrahim said.

Also, the national president of the Potato Farmers Association of Nigeria (POFAN), Chief Daniel Okafor, identified key challenges such as insecurity, climate change, data management, insurance, quality seeds, and continuous training for farmers.

Okafor called for inclusivity, urging the minister to ensure that farmers’ voices are heard and their needs met, including providing rural access routes, irrigation systems, and enhanced security measures.