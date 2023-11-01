Benoit Badiashile scored on his return from injury to help Chelsea cruise into the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Making his first appearance since a hamstring injury in May, Badiashile put Chelsea ahead in the 30th minute against their opponents from the EFL Championship.

Blackburn goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt should have done a lot better than to parry a cross right into the heart of the penalty area where Chelsea’s French defender was on hand to apply a simple finish.

Blackburn, 12th in the Championship standings, were architects of their own downfall once more as Chelsea went two goals up in the 59th minute. This time, it was a poor pass out of defence that Chelsea seized upon, with the ball falling for Sterling to curl a delightful strike into the top corner.

For Chelsea and manager, Mauricio Pochettino, the win was a welcome respite after a poor start to the season that sees them languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table after a 2-0 home loss to Brentford on Saturday.