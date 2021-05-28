The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called for the protection of the child’s rights while celebrating the Nigerian children on Thursday, May 27.

UNICEF, in a statement, noted that the COVID-19 crisis has been a child rights crisis in Nigeria and around the world.

It also noted that the pandemic has often disrupted the essential services that secure the health, education and protection of children and young people, adding that the longer the pandemic goes on, the more intense the impact on women and children.

The orgsnisation said, “On this Nigerian Children’s Day, let us all agree that we cannot let one crisis compound another.

“The pandemic is threatening decades of progress we have made for children.

“Violence is perpetrated against one in four Nigerian children – and one in three Nigerian girls are sexually abused. This has only increased during the pandemic.

“Today of all days, we must commit to reinforce the protection mechanisms for all children.”

UNICEF’s country director, Peter Hawkins, added: “It has been a challenging year for us all with the COVID-19 pandemic – not least of all, Nigeria’s children – and I want to commend efforts at all levels of Nigerian government and society to protect education, health, and protection services in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children.”