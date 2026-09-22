The Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos has honoured the Made-in-China Goods Traders Association of Nigeria with a Friendship Contribution Award for its role in deepening economic and people-to-people ties between Nigeria and China.

The award was presented to the association’s National President and Patron, Mr Oluwole Adigun, on Monday, 21 September 2026, at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

A statement issued on Tuesday said the presentation was part of activities marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the third anniversary of Ms Yan Yuqing’s tenure as Consul-General of China in Lagos.

According to the certificate issued by the Chinese Consulate-General, “the award was presented in appreciation of its contributions to promoting China-Nigeria friendship.

“The recognition highlights the role of organised business groups in promoting people-to-people relations, trade and economic cooperation between Nigeria and China,” the statement noted.

The award was jointly presented by Yan Yuqing and the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, while the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, was among dignitaries present at the ceremony.

The association brings together traders and other stakeholders involved in the distribution of Chinese-manufactured goods in Nigeria and provides a platform for engagement between Nigerian businesses and their Chinese counterparts.

Its recognition, the award citation stated, was in acknowledgment of its contribution to strengthening relations between both countries through commercial and trade activities.

The ceremony also featured recognition of humanitarian initiatives linked to Yan Yuqing’s three-year tenure in Nigeria.

During the period, she supported initiatives that reportedly facilitated more than 900 free cataract surgeries, as well as assistance for vulnerable households.

Her humanitarian interventions also included donations of food items and cash to vulnerable Nigerians, which organisers described as part of her efforts to support communities in need.

The event brought together celebrations of China’s national anniversary and recognition of individuals and organisations whose activities have contributed to closer relations between Nigeria and China.