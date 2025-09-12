China has called on the United States to resolve its dispute over TikTok through dialogue, just days before Washington’s September 17 deadline that could see the popular social media app banned unless sold to a non-Chinese buyer.

Beijing’s commerce ministry on Friday urged Washington to “work with China based on mutual respect and equal consultations, to resolve each other’s concerns through dialogue and find a solution to the problem.”

The ministry stressed that such an approach would help provide a “fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises, including TikTok, to continue operating in the United States,” while also promoting “healthy and sustainable” economic ties between the two powers.

The ban threat stems from a federal law, passed on national security grounds, requiring TikTok’s sale or removal from US app stores. Initially scheduled to take effect before President Donald Trump’s January inauguration, the deadline has since been extended three times, with the latest cut-off date set for next week.

Meanwhile, senior officials from both countries are expected to discuss the matter on the sidelines of economic talks in Spain. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to address broader trade and economic issues, with TikTok high on the agenda, both sides confirmed.