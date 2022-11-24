To provide a conducive environment for Nigerian pupils, the Consulate General of People’s Republic of China in Lagos, in partnership with the Chinese community and Hua Xing Arts Troupe, Nigeria, has handed over the newly renovated primary schools in Okokomaiko to the chairman of Iba LCDA, Hon. Abiola Yisa.

The Chinese Community renovated 13 classrooms fitted with fans, constructed three new classrooms and a new security post, while also provided water tanks to enable the pupils have access to water while in school.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Mr. Jin Mingyu, the Deputy Consul General of the Chinese Consulate, said, “This project is a good way to help the host community. China and Nigeria are close friends and that’s why we keep making contribution to the bilateral ties and friendship between the two countries.”

Mingyu said, “Over the past decades since China’s opening up to the outside world, China has been investing very heavily in education, with remarkable progress in every aspect. We feel primary schools in Nigeria need similar investment as well, which makes it necessary to renovate these schools.

“So today, we feel it’s very important for us to support primary schools here and I hope in the future when the children grow up, they will remember this very special day in their lives, and in the future, we will continue to support such renovation projects.”

Meanwhile, Dr Eric Ni, Chairman of Hua Xing Arts Troupe, Nigeria, said, “Children are the future of a nation, we the Chinese Community wish the children to study in a conducive environment, and have access to other learning supplies while in school.

“This new environment will help students develop good characters that will enable them to prosper in their studies and help them build their communities when they grow up.”

Eric added, “Giving back to the host community is a part of the tradition of the Chinese Community, as we have been giving support to Nigerian students, the orphanages and the less privileged. We will do more to improve the relationship between Nigeria and China.”

Also, the Chairman of Iba Local Council Development Area, Abiola Yisa, showed appreciation to the Chinese community for improving the learning atmosphere of these schools.

According to Yisa, most people in the Okokomaiko community study in these schools at some point in their lives, and so he advised the pupils to ensure that the facilities put in place by the Chinese community were properly maintained.

Some highlights of the ceremony including colorful performances by the Hua Xing Arts Troupe Nigeria and Nigerian cultural performances by the students have attracted more attention enjoyed great popularity.

Gifts were given to all students in the schools, while scholarships were awarded to some students to fund their education supplies.

China and Nigeria are close allies and partners, and the relationship between these two countries has been strengthened with growing bilateral trade and strategic cooperation in recent decades.