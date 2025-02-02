He has no beginning and no end, He was with the Father from the beginning, so, He spoke the mind of the Father in the fullness of revelation as prophesied by Moses. If He says anything different from what we have said, or what the prophets – Moses, Samuel, Elijah or David said, we have to bow to Him because He has finality over all things.

Every soul that will not listen to Jesus shall be destroyed from among the people. His word brings life eternal which cannot be found in any other religion or teaching. No other one, prophet or teacher must be listened to, but the One whose coming was prophesied by all the prophets. He is the Master Teacher whose words should be taken over any other’s because He is the final Prophet, Authority, Word, Prophet and Teacher who gave us the revelation of God.

Luke 23:5. Jesus left no stones unturned. He showed them the insufficiency of man and past revelation. He showed them the way to eternal life, of fellowship and relationship with God Almighty. He brought conviction to the people, he jolted them to think that what we have done and where we have been is not enough, and to know that He is the way, the truth and life. No one comes to the Father except by Him.

Isaiah 50:4 “The Lord GOD hath given me the tongue of the learned, that I should know how to speak a word in season to him that is weary: he wakeneth morning by morning, he wakeneth mine ear to hear as the learned.” The people wondered how He was able to know all these things when He didn’t go to their schools of theology, or registered under the Scribes and Pharisees who were the proprietors of their schools. This verse of Scripture answers the question. God gave Him the tongue of the learned. In the old Testament, the law beat people who were already guilty and afraid down, condemning them more and more, but Jesus was different. He gave comfort to the weary, forgiveness to the guilty and freedom to the powerless.

vs 5 “The Lord GOD hath opened mine ear, and I was not rebellious, neither turned away back.” History is recording of what has happened already, while prophecy is talking about what will happen in the future. This verse is a prophecy.

vs 6. Jesus counted more important what He came to the world to do than the smittings He got. He said all that the Father told Him to say, preach and teach despite all pains inflicted on Him. He was not confounded but set His face like a flint. This is what we should do – be the mouthpiece of God no matter what.

This is the Master Teacher declaring the word of God to the people.

John 8:28-29 “Then said Jesus unto them, When ye have lifted up the Son of man, then shall ye know that I am he, and that I do nothing of myself; but as my Father hath taught me, I speak these things. And he that sent me is with me: the Father hath not left me alone; for I do always those things that please him.” Jesus said He is the One that Moses, the Psalmist, and Isaiah spoke about, the One to come. He did, said, and preached nothing of Himself and the Father was with Him.

As you look at Jesus, and summarize all He taught, it was:

1. Without Fear or Favour. Despite the fact that Sadducees, Pharisees, Herodians – people who planned to kill Him were there.

2. With Focus and Freshness. The people after hearing Him, said no man ever spoke like Him. He focused on their salvation, transformation, etc.

3. With Firmness and Forthrightness. No one needed to guess what He said or meant, He said what He meant and meant what He said. He was forthright and faithful.

4. With Faith and Fact. He asked the people what they have read and told them the truth. He got the facts and built faith on them.

5. Freely and Fully. Nobody muzzled His mouth or derailed Him in what He wanted to say.

6. Frequently and Fervently. He was passionate about what He taught.

7. Faithfully and Fearlessly. He has given us an example on how to preach, teach and declare His word.

B. CHRIST, OUR TRANSFORMING TEACHER, OUR MEDIATOR (Matthew 5:1-2; 4:19-20; Romans 6:18,22; Ephesians 3:3,7,20; 2 Corinthians 3:5-6,18; 1 Timothy 2:5-7; 1 Corinthians 15:10; Colossians 1:28-29)

Matthew 4:19-20. You cannot train yourself to be fishers of men, training in the world cannot help you, you must be trained by the greatest Teacher Himself. Jesus told Peter and John to follow Him, and He would make them fishers of men, immediately, without wasting time or thinking if over, they left their nets and followed Him. They were convinced that becoming fishers of men, getting them out of sin, and the world, and preparing them for heaven would be greater than fishing in the sea of Galilee. Also, it was necessary that they followed Him before He began to teach them, this tells us that we have a part to play before we can be taught to win souls.

Romans 6:18. Jesus is the transforming Teacher, Moses could not teach and make you what you ought to be as the Lord would. Moses could teach you, but could not transform your life, and you cannot make yourself free.

vs 22. Jesus makes you free from things that held you down and held control over your life. He transforms and cleans you up as you surrender your life – your past and future, even your weakness and His strength will flow to you. Two blessings – you will be fruitful here on earth, then you will gain everlasting life at the end.

Ephesians 3:3,7. Paul had been taught the law under Gamaliel but none of the teachings transformed his life or enabled him to preach the truth until he came to Christ. For us to be changed, and become tranformed members and ministers, we have to pass through the transforming Teacher.

vs 20. In this new year, you want to have the grace of God full, sufficient, and multiplied in your life, you want to have the consciousness of teachings and revelations from heaven that transform your life and that of other people, you want to climb mountains you were not able to, you want to endure whatever comes your way so that nothing hinders you from fulfilling the will of God, you want to remain healthy, intelligent and strong so as to be able to do all you need to do this year, you need the power that works in Christ. He is able to do more than we ask Him.

1 Timothy 2:5. Christ is the only Mediator who forgives, sets free and transforms our lives. He is the only One who can mediate between us and God. You need to have faith in Him.

vs 6. He is the ransom for every individual, all peoples, all nations, all generations, from the first century, even to the end of the world.

1 Corinthians 15:10 “But by the grace of God I am what I am: and his grace which was bestowed upon me was not in vain; but I laboured more abundantly than they all: yet not I, but the grace of God which was with me.” The teaching of Christ, not that of Gamaliel, or his personal efforts made Paul what he was. From Christ, he received grace to labour and achieve more than all the other Apostles put together – Luke, Timothy, Titus, Silas, Silvanus, Aquila and Priscilla, etc. The grace is available for you, and by the transforming power of the Lord, you will do all that you ought to do in Jesus name.

Colossians 1:28-29 “Whom we preach, warning every man, and teaching every man in all wisdom; that we may present every man perfect in Christ Jesus: Whereunto I also labour, striving according to his working, which worketh in me mightily.” We preach to people, we don’t pass across to them personal opinions. Apostle Paul taught everyone everywhere while aiming at perfection of their forgiveness, freedom, faith, faithfulness, salvation, holiness, sanctification, godliness, submission to God, strength that will not fail, Holy Ghost baptism of the people and their service to the Lord. Everyday, he allowed the power of God to work in him to fulfill his purpose on earth in the lives of the people.

The Mediator taught to:

1. Enlighten and Evangelize

2. Expound and Expose. The Pharisees brought a woman in the act of adultery, and asked for His view. He exposed their hypocrisy by saying anyone of them that had no sin should throw the first stone at her.

3. Edify and Establish. Jesus got all the disciples, that they might be with Him. He so edified, trained, charged, renewed and established them in the faith.

4. Energize and Empower. He took up weak people and made them strong. He told them to tarry in Jerusalem until they be endued with power from on high so that they could be witnesses unto Him everywhere.

5. Emancipate the Enslaved. All the disciples were enslaved under the traditions of the Jewish rulers, but Jesus emancipated them. “If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed”.

6. Exalt the Eternal above the Earthly. Their minds were set on many things – bread, fish, money, properties, lands, etc. but Jesus said the life of a man does not consist in what he possesses, and that they must be rich towards God.

7. Ensure, Enable, Engage and Enrich the people. That is Christ, the Transforming Teacher, our Mediator.

C. CHRIST, THE PERFECT TEACHER, OUR MODEL (Matthew 5:1-2; Deuteronomy 18:18-19; Luke 24:27,32,44-45; John 7:14-16,45-46; Luke 4:22; Mark 12:37; Matthew 28:18-20; Acts 20:26-28)

Matthew 5:1-2. Jesus taught the people according to the prophecy that had gone out before concerning Him.

Deuteronomy 18:18 “I will raise them up a Prophet from among their brethren, like unto thee, and will put my words in his mouth; and he shall speak unto them all that I shall command him.” There is something greater than bringing water out of the rock for the people to drink, opening the Red Sea for them to pass through, instituting the annual passover, conquering the Amalekites and all enemies so that the people might inherit physical lands, etc. What is greater? God promised to raise a Prophet to Israel and all nations so He could fulfill His promise to Abraham and through Him bless all the nations of the world. This is the greatest of the blessings God will give. He will put His words in His mouth. The greatest blessing you can be to your generation is the ability to know and understand the word and speak it without hindrance with your mouth not being muzzled. Speaking to the people all that God commanded.

vs 19 “And it shall come to pass, that whosoever will not hearken unto my words which he shall speak in my name, I will require it of him.”

Luke 24:27 “And beginning at Moses and all the prophets, he expounded unto them in all the scriptures the things concerning himself.” From the books of Moses, things concerning Him had been written, He is the final Word, Prophet, the only Saviour, Mediator.

vs 32. What was the effect of the word He spoke to them? Their hearts burned in them as He spoke with them and opened to them the Scriptures.

vs 44-45 “And he said unto them, These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me. Then opened he their understanding, that they might understand the Scriptures.” How many teachers have they listened to, how many synagogue worships have they attended and yet, they never understood the Scriptures. Until this time.

John 7:14 “Now about the midst of the feast Jesus went up into the temple, and taught.” This is exactly what He came to do, and it was the priority of His ministry even though He healed, multiplied bread and fish to feed the multitudes, called Peter to walk on the sea, delivered the lunatic, etc.

vs 15 “And the Jews marvelled, saying, How knoweth this man letters, having never learned?” He learned from the Heavenly Father who put all the words He spoke into His mouth. Truly, He never learned from schools below, but from the school above.

vs 16. Jesus told them that His doctrine is not His own, but of His Father who sent Him.

vs 44-45. The officers who were sent to arrest Him could not, when asked, they said, “Never man spake like this man.” He spoke so differently from any other teacher or prophet they have heard in the past. He is the One we all must learn from.

Luke 4:22 “And all bare him witness, and wondered at the gracious words which proceeded out of his mouth. And they said, Is not this Joseph’s son?” He is more than that, He is the Son of God that came from heaven.

Mark 12:37 “David therefore himself calleth him Lord; and whence is he then his son? And the common people heard him gladly.” They never heard the word of salvation so made clear, plain that the common people understood and heard Him gladly. Even uncommon people, leaders of the people were amazed because He spoke with anointing, power and insight that came from the Father.

Matthew 28:18. All power in heaven, on earth, under the earth are given unto Jesus – power to save, heal and deliver, power to empower the people to be what they ought to be. Power to daily overcome all challenges that may come our way.

vs 19-20. He has also empowered us to teach all nations, not just our tribe, to observe what He has taught and commanded us, not the limited knowledge of people from any part of the world. Christ is unlimited – heaven and earth shall pass away, but none of His word shall pass away without being fulfilled. He promised to be with us always, even to the end of the world. Same for everyone who hears and accepts our word, He will be with them to the end of the world.

Acts 20:26-28. Apostle Paul said he was free from the blood of all men because he preached and taught them the whole truth. He did not shun to declare to the people all the counsel of God. As Christ commanded, so Paul came and did. He then counseled the leaders to ensure that they took “heed therefore unto yourselves, and to all the flock, over the which the Holy Ghost hath made you overseers, to feed the church of God, which he hath purchased with his own blood.” We came to feed upon the bread of life, I pray that the word of God you hear will transform your life, feed your soul and you will be who God wants you to be in Jesus name.

Christ, our Model is a Great –

1. Evangelizing Teacher who came to preach the word and evangelize us.

2. Expository Teacher who opens the word to us by giving us expository teachings.

3. Exemplary Teacher and no man ever spoke like Him.

4. Extraordinary Teacher

5. Exalted Teacher

6. Ever-present Teacher

7. Emmanuel-Teacher

I pray that today, and all through the year, this Teacher extraordinaire will be with you, energize, enable, empower you, and everything He has taught, you will have grace to carry out. His compassion and enabling power will go with you, and He will help you to be a conqueror and overcomer over anything and everything that comes your way this year in Jesus name.

Rise and go to the Lord in prayer.