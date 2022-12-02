The Christos International Worship Centre Abuja will Sunday, December 4, 2022, honour Governors, Senators and other distinguished personalities across Nigeria at its annual thanksgiving and award ceremony.

Disclosing this to journalists on Thursday at the church premises in Apo district of Abuja, Presiding Bishop of the church, Bishop David Ogudu, said the church has recognised various persons that have played major roles in impacting Nigeria meaningfully at various levels.

According to him, four different categories of awards have been outlined that include the Nation Building Award, Humanitarian Award, Gospel Award and ervice Award.

He noted that Epiphany Television owned by the church was launched a year ago ith major aim of revealing Christ’s words to the world, adding that the medium is running for 24 hours.

“We invite you guys to intimate our upcoming program, the Grace celebrations which is coming up on the 4th of December this year, precisely on Sunday.

“On that day, we have Grace celebration, our annual thanksgiving, and Epiphany Television launch that will also give awards to peoples who have played a vital roles in impacting the society positively.

“We selected them based on merit to give awards,” the General Overseer of the church stated.