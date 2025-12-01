Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has expressed his determination to become a regular fixture at Fulham. The 26-year-old joined the club on loan from Serie A giants AC Milan during the summer transfer window.

Chukwueze made his first start for Fulham under manager Marco Silva in their recent 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur, where he impressed, earning the Man of the Match award for his standout performance.

In his six league appearances for the Whites, Chukwueze has already registered three assists. He acknowledged that adapting to life in England has presented its challenges.

“I wasn’t expecting it today, but I focused on putting in the hard work. The last few months have been quite difficult, but I kept my head down and persevered. I seized the opportunity today,” he stated after the match.