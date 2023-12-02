The Centre For Innovation In Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards (CIPESS) Federal University of Agriculture has graduated a total of 137 students enrolled into its Advanced Certificate Courses in the fields of Procurement Standards, Environmental Standards and Social Standards.

CIPESS is a World Bank sponsored Center of excellence established at the University of Agriculture, Makurdi for a 5-year period in the first instance under the Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement (SPESSE) project.

It is aimed at enhancing sustainable human capacity development in Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards in public and private sectors in Nigeria and

Speaking during the valedictory session held at National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Abuja on Saturday, the Centre Leader and Director, CIPESS, Prof. Lami Nnamonu, charged the participants to be different and ensure transparency in their engagements.

She said CIPESS has been training people in the private and public sectors, commissioners, directors, NGOs, civil servants, amongst others.

“Today, a total of 70 students graduated in procurement, 34 students graduated in environmental standard and 33 in social standards, totalling 137 students,” Nnamonu said.

Delivering a speech on the topic, ‘Drivers of Change,’ Professor Simon Shomkegh, said the project seeks to build capacity in managing procurement, environmental and social standards in the public and private sectors in Nigeria.

According to him, the Federal Government conceived the project as a solution to corruption and mismanagement of resources, noting that it has five tracks with each being a training domain.

He also said CIPESS has five day short courses, three weeks, post graduate diploma, masters degrees and Bachelor’s degree, adding that it is enrolling the first batch of students in the bachelor’s degree category.

“We expect that you will commit to promoting integrity, patriotism and professionalism in practice and commit to improving the quality of life of citizens.

“Contribute to reducing incidences of corruption and mismanagement of public resources, believe in equality, diversity and inclusion of human beings and committed to providing mentorship to young professionals,” he added.

In his valedictory speech, one of the course representatives, Oshuporu Ebenezer promised to make judicious use of the experience acquired from the training.