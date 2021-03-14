By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi has said that his primary concern for now is security and welfare of his people and not celebration of his 12th year anniversary on throne.

The Monarch who was appointed Shehu of Borno in 2009 would have celebrated his 12th anniversary on the throne last week , but opted to shelve it in honour of citizens who had suffered the brunt of the over 11 years Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP at his palace during the weekend in Maiduguri, the royal father disclosed that he inherited the Boko Haram insurgency to his throne.

He however said that despite inheriting the crisis, frantic efforts have been made by the traditional institution in the state in bringing the insurgency to an end, by exposing the terrorists to the security agencies.

He said exposing the dreaded insurgents have seen many of the district heads, ward heads and others losing their lives to the terrorists who went after the informants.

He said not withstanding the danger inherent in exposing the terrorists traditional rulers in the state will continue to cooperate with the government to expose members of the terrorists who are still waging war against citizens and governments.

” in the course of exposing the terrorists, so many traditional rulers have been killed. They once attacked me with a suicide bomber while returning back from the mosque in front of my palace. The same bomb was taken to Emir of Dikwa. So many things have happened and all these things will never pose a threat to us, ” Elkanemi said.

Chronicling his ascension to the throne and his 12th year anniversary which was done in low key, the Monarch said he decided that the anniversary be celebrated in low key to honour victims of the Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

He thanked the people of Borno for the support and cooperation they have accorded since his mounting of throne as Shehu of Borno.

Continuing he said:” Borno like Maiduguri, it was established by biological grandfather, Shehu Abubakar Garbai in 1907. He ruled for 22 years, then two of his brothers, Shehu Sand Kura and Shehu Sanda Kyarimi also ruled , my own father also ruled and after Shehu Mustapha, I came in .

” I thank the people of Borno for all cooperation they have been giving to me. I assure the people of that I will live upto expectation.

” I celebrated my 12th year anniversary in low key because my major concern now is the security of my people. Everybody know that the Boko Haram insurgency we are experiencing now came before my appointment because, I was appointed Shehu of Borno in 2009.

” When Boko Haram terrorists then came to the palace during the reign of former Shehu, I was not appointed. When the crisis between Boko Haram and the Nigeria Police happened around custom area, I was not appointed.

” But all the same, I have been trying to unite my people and at the same time trying my best to see that the crisis come to an end. Government has tried , so also president Muhammadu Buhari.

” Before the coming of this administration, we know the situation in Borno. Let’s say nine years ago, we were not receiving visitors. The airport was shut down because of the terrorists. There was no road then as the terrorists took over the road, except Maiduguri-Damaturu road.

” No national grid, no GSM , churches and mosques were burnt. But with the coming of this administration, considerable development has been achieved in the area of security. People are now doing their lawful businesses .

” We thank God, we will continue to pray and cooperate with the security agencies to see that the crisis come to an end,’ the royal father further said.