No fewer than 38 members of staff of the federal ministry of agriculture and rural development have bagged awards of excellent performance in their place of assignment in commemoration of this year’s Civil Service Week.

The awardees who were drawn from the different departments were honoured for distinguishing themselves in contributing to the realisation of the ministry’s mandate.

Minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar said their contributions brought the desire change in the ministry.

He said; “Our little contribution in the way and manner we carry out our assignments goes a long way in bringing about the desired change and progress, my passionate appeal is for everyone to start changing from within, if our expected change outside is to be realised, you should not look at what you are about to be given as meager, but the recognition which many could not get.”

The permanent secretary, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, said the award was organised to celebrate and honour the deserving officers who distinguished themselves in contributing immensely to the realisation of the mandate of the ministry through dedication, hard work, productivity, innovation and efficiency in service delivery, regular attendance to work and commitment to duty.

The director, human resources management in the ministry, Mrs Toyin Alade, said the reward for hard work was more work as she charged the awardees to surpass the height they had attained.