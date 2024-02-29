The School Meals Coalition, a global organisation consisting of 99 countries has commended the school feeding programme of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration.

The organisation gave the commendation in its February newsletter recently released, praising the efforts of Tinubu’s

dedication to providing nutritious meals to school children in Nigeria.

Based in Rome, the coalition also lauded Mr. President for his unwavering vision and determination as a forward-thinking leader with an in-depth understanding of the value in human capital investment.

They further praised Tinubu for his dedication which reflects the commitments in addressing the issue of food insecurity among school children (Zero hunger), adding that governments efforts will not only improve the health and well-being of the students but will also contribute to the overall academic performance and attendance.

The newsletter also recognised the ongoing collaboration between government, schools, and local communities towards implementing the school feeding program, acknowledging that the synergy would allow the programme to reach more children and provide them with the necessary support to thrive both academically and physically.

The group noted that as a member of the School Meals Coalition, Nigeria under President Tinubu’s leadership has set an example for other nations to follow in ensuring that no child goes hungry.

The coalition however expressed commitment to continue partnership and collaboration with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the Senior Special Assistant on School Feeding Dr. Yetunde Adeniji in furthering their shared goal of providing nutritious meals to school children.