Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has said he is still a bonafide member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former PDP presidential candidate who reacted to a report that he was abandoning the PDP for another party, said it was a total fallacy that holds no merit in logic.

Atiku has been involved in talks about an opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 election, a call he started making shortly after the 2023 general elections.

But reacting to reports of his defection, the Atiku Media Office, said Atiku remained a principal bonafide member of the PDP, the main opposition party.

“Recall that Atiku Abubakar had persistently called for a coalition of opposition political parties in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections with the aim of ousting the incompetent and pain-inflicting All Progressives Congress in order to give Nigerians a new lease of life. Atiku is advocating a robust coalition that would accommodate all opposition parties – the PDP inclusive.

“Hence, it is fallacious and unfounded to allege that the Waziri is jumping the PDP ship. Such an allegation is antithetical to the objective of the grand coalition which the former vice president is currently driving alongside other prominent political leaders in the country,” the media office said.

It added that any insinuation to the contrary was contrived to confuse Nigerians about the magnitude of the grand coalition that is at work to rescue Nigeria from the grip of the APC.