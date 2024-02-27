Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Peace, Security, Good Governance, Equity, and Justice have praised the leadership of the Nigeria Customs Service, under CG Adewale Adeniji, for distributing seized food items to poor Nigerians.

In a press release issued in Abuja and endorsed by national coordinator Comrade James Okoronkwo and secretary Otunba Olusegun Egbayielo, the coalition commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its unwavering commitment to advancing President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on food security.

Furthermore, the coalition urged the Nigeria Customs Service to ensure fair distribution of the seized food items, preventing them from being appropriated by privileged government officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing concern, the group highlighted the mismanagement of billions of naira allocated by the President to state governors to mitigate the impact of soaring food prices across the country.