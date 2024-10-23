Coalition of South East Youth Leaders has raised the alarm over what it termed as incessant sit-at-home orders in the South East via social media platforms from different individuals and groups.

The coalition expressed the feeling in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, Abia State capital, yesterday, as the order was observed in the state from Monday to Tuesday.

“The orders come from unknown persons through voice notes and videos, and people are terrified obeying such orders to the letter.”

“We cannot continue this as a people. This madness must stop forthwith,” the statement further said.

It noted that this is even after the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and Simon Ekpa, a foreign-based Biafra separatist agitator had distanced themselves from the order in different publications.

“This madness of somebody waking up from sleep and making a voice note ordering the people to stay indoors must stop. This is a joke taken too far,” it said.

The statement also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to order the release of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is being detained by the Department of State Services.

It said: “This will end this embarrassing situation where individuals use the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu to inflict pain, hardship and economic stagnation in South East.

“An injury to one, is an injury to all as the saying goes. When South East is bleeding, the other parts of the country are also affected in the process.”