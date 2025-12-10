The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on Wednesday, commissioned a series of key projects at the Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja Cantonment in Ikeja, Lagos State, aimed at enhancing the welfare of personnel and operational readiness of the Nigerian Army.

The commissioned projects included a refurbished basketball court sponsored by First Bank, a remodelled Quarter Guard at the 9 Brigade Headquarters funded by Air Peace Airlines, and the newly completed 9 Brigade Headquarters Complex, executed under the leadership of the immediate-past Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Mathew Oyekola.

A statement signed by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations Department, Col. Appolonia Anele, said during the visit, General Shaibu also planted a tree within the barracks, symbolising the Army’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Speaking at the commissioning, the COAS lauded the support of corporate partners and urged continued collaboration to improve barracks facilities and personnel welfare.

The statement added that the COAS was on a two-day official visit to formations and units under the 81 Division Area of Responsibility.