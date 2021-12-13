It was a week long, hands-on and fulfilling engagement, as the fourth cohort of Kashim Ibrahim Fellows gave back to the society which provided them the opportunity in the Leadership and Mentoring Programme of Kaduna State Government. The fourth cohort, affectionately called Class of Gamji, conceived and executed all the activities of this segment of the Programme, Community Service Week 1, which held from 6th to 10th December.

In summary, the entire Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship seeks to expose young Nigerians to the realities of public service in the hope of developing a vibrant generation of leaders who understand the system’s challenges and have a strong desire to change Nigeria for the better. The Community Service Week, which is held biannually, is an essential part of the Fellowship experience. It seeks to solve identified problems in communities.

The first activity was a Malnutrition Awareness Drive at Maraban Jos, with the theme Towards an Equitable and Sustainable Kaduna State. Over 150 attendees learned about maternal malnutrition, best practices for infant and young child feeding, good hygiene and sanitation, and incorporating locally sourced foods like Tombrown and Tamba, into their meals. Afterwards, they were given relief supplies.

Fellows trained teachers at Sultan Bello Primary School on the second day of their Community Service Week. They were guided through the Visual, Auditory, and Kinaesthetic (VAK) learning model, emotional intelligence, conflict resolution, SDGs, and understanding children with special needs, such as ADHD and dyslexia, with Namse Udosen, as Facilitator. The teachers were then presented with certificates.

On the third day, Fellows were at Arewa House for a training session and lectures The Future of Work in a Knowledge Based Economy. At the event, various topics were covered, ranging from Personal Effectiveness, Time Management, Employability Skills (soft and hard skills), Emotional Intelligence, Creativity, Critical Thinking and Problem Solving. In all, they were 132 participants.

Professor Kabir Mato, the Commissioner of Business, Innovation, and Technology, spoke on the Kaduna State Government’s efforts to bridge the youth unemployment gap. The Commissioner of the Planning and Budget Commission, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi gave a brief presentation on Good Governance, emphasizing the significance of obtaining PVCs and actively participating in the electoral process. In the end, Blue Camel Energy awarded scholarships while Jobberman presented certificates to participants.

The fourth day was devoted to the donation of a new library to Sultan Bello Nursery and Primary School, which Her Excellency, Hajiya Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, wife of Kaduna State Governor, commissioned. In her remarks, she emphasized the importance of education and literacy, and she officially adopted the library as part of the Yasmin El-Rufai Foundation’s libraries. She promised to donate more books and expand the library.

Representatives of the Sultan Bello Primary School Old Pupils Association, as well as the Vice Principal, Dr. M.L Ibrahim, and Barr. Musa Adamu, Board of Trustees Secretary of the Association, were also present. In his speech, Dr. Ibrahim thanked the Fellows for their contribution to the advancement of education. Zainab Mohammed, the KIF Administrator, charged the teachers to take full ownership of the library and create a reading culture amongst the pupils.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the Fellows commissioned their legacy project, a newly renovated Primary HealthCare Center at Unguwan Sanusi, Kaduna, to cap off their first Community Service Week. The Fellows, in collaboration with Blue Camel Energy and Elephant HealthCare, repaired the ceilings and windows, painted the entire building, refurbished the ambulance, provided a microscope, running water, bedsheets, drapes, pillows, air conditioners, solar panels, a fridge for vaccines, television sets, medicines, and portable tablets for data collection and telemedicine. Daiyabu Muhammad, Director General of the Kaduna State Facilities Management Agency (KADFAMA), who commissioned the PHC, charged the community leaders and PHC staff to take good care of the facility and equipment.

The Community Service Week was supported by Kaduna State Government, Yasmin El-Rufai Foundation (YELF), Hajiya Hadiza El-Rufai and Blue Camel Energy. Other sponsors are Ammah Contractors, RONCHESS and Ploutos as well as Jobberman, and Toastmasters. MTN, Outsource Global, European Business University, Luxemborg, and 212C Skills also supported the programme, so did Yaks Media, Utiva Jobs, Nigerian Breweries, KADRIMA, Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRiN), Gusau Institute, Sultan Bello Old Pupils Association, Lanh Bookplace, and Majedo & Partners Ltd, Elephant HealthCare, Channels TV, PHC Maraban Jos, DPO, Maraban Jos, Alive and Thrive, Majedo and Partners, UNICEF and many more. We couldn’t have done this without them!