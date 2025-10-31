In a bid to ensure efficient and smooth operations for the 2026 Hajj, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) held the second edition of its monthly in-house lecture and training series on key Hajj and Umrah operational matters yesterday, reaffirming its commitment to staff capacity development and institutional strengthening.

Advertisement

The training, organised by the Training and Staff Development Section under the Administration and Human Resources Department, took place at the Conference Hall of the Hajj House in Abuja. Staff from the Headquarters attended in person, while participants from zonal and outreach offices joined virtually via zoom.

This month’s lecture focused on the theme: “The Role of the National Reception Team in Successful Hajj Operations.” The session was facilitated by Mr Gowon Omagbogu, with a panel of discussants that included Abdulrahman Muhammad (PPMC), Ummi Waziri Hassan (Accommodation), Nurudeen Omowale Hammed (C&C), and Sadiq Abubakar Sani A. (Pilgrims’ Release).

Advertisement

According to a statement released by Shafii Sani Mohammed, Principal Information Officer at NAHCON, the Chairman of the Commission, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, represented by the director of administration and human resources, Alhaji Alidu Shutti, explained that the in-house training initiative is part of NAHCON’s strategic vision to improve operational efficiency, foster interdepartmental collaboration, and ensure the Commission’s workforce is adequately equipped for the challenges of the upcoming Hajj operations.

He urged staff to approach the lectures with utmost seriousness and sincerity, noting that the Chairman had approved the continuation of the training every month and that the content of the presentations would be included in future staff promotional examinations.

Alhaji Shutti further noted that the lecture would enhance the preparedness of staff participating in the forthcoming Pre-Hajj trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where NAHCON is expected to sign the 2026 Hajj Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. The team will also attend the World Hajj and Umrah Symposium and conclude agreements with key service providers and companies responsible for accommodation, catering, transportation, and other essential services for Nigerian pilgrims.

Similarly, Professor Gabadeen, Deputy Rector (Academics) of the Hajj Institute of Nigeria (HIN), moderated the panel session, ensuring smooth coordination between the panellists and the audience. He encouraged staff to take full advantage of the training, emphasising that its educational content would contribute to both their personal and professional growth.

The session provided participants with practical insights into the coordination and operational roles of the National Reception Team, highlighting the importance of early planning, teamwork, and strong inter-agency collaboration in ensuring a seamless process for pilgrims during Hajj operations.

The Monthly In-House Lecture Series continues to serve as one of NAHCON’s major internal capacity-building platforms, enhancing professionalism, promoting knowledge sharing, and reinforcing the Commission’s determination to deliver a transparent, efficient, and spiritually fulfilling 2026 Hajj experience for Nigerian pilgrims.