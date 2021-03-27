BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has suspended the kindred head of Agwa, Zaki Mnyange Kwahar for his alleged involvement in the crises at Mbatyough, Mbagen Council Ward of Buruku Local Government area, which led to the gruesome murder of a widow, Mrs Shaade Nyihemba.

The Commissioner of Information and Culture Hon. Ngunan Addingi said the suspension came after Governor Ortom’s meeting with traditional rulers and elders of the LG, following the recent crisis that has rock the Community.

Our Correspodent gathered that Governor Ortom during the meeting held at Government House Màkurdi directed that Zaki Ortar Agwa Mnyange Kwahar should be suspended according to Section 30 of the Benue State Chieftaincy Law, to pave way for investigation into his role in the crisis at Mbatyough, Mbagen Council Ward.

The meeting also suspended all activities of Yamakem Youth Groups indefinitely.

The Governor also said that police personnel at the donated police station in Diwa, should be withdrawn to base immediately and the police station shut down until proper documentation is completed

“I want to also warn against floating of parallel Vigilante groups in the affected council wards, I must emphasize here that anyone found hosting such groups would be sanction”

Governor Ortom further warned Benue Livestock Guards to restrict their operations within the mandate of the outfit which is primarily about preventing open grazing and rustling of animals, saying, any member of the Livestock Guards found operating outside the stipulated mandate would be expelled from the organization.

He however urged Benue people, particularly youths to shun acts inimical to peace and support the government to guarantee the safety of lives and property while providing development to the state.

“I want to also urge all the Traditional rulers to promote peace and hold security meetings in their domains to settle communal disputes”