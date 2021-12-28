The chairman, Governing Council of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), Prof Ahmed Tijjani Mora, has identified a major drawback with the community health services at the private level within the Primary Health Care (PHC) services.

He, therefore, stressed the need for the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to identify the Community Pharmacies as Primary Healthcare facility providers, noting that the Community Pharmacy, even from the name, is the most appropriate private healthcare facility to be accorded the recognition.

Mora stated this while presenting a paper titled: “Driving Primary Health Care for Quality Service Delivery in the Precarious Times,” at the second convocation lecture, during the convocation ceremony of Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese-Ijebu, Ogun State.

He noted that the NPHCDA has identified the community pharmacies as centres for the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While the public hospitals have equivalent in the private sector in terms of the services available at privately owned clinics, medical centres and the likes, there are also private sector driven tertiary health care services with Teaching Hospitals in universities as part or approved Colleges or Faculties of Medicine.

“Indeed, some well constituted and equipped private hospitals are not affiliated to any teaching hospital.”

Examples abound in Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, and other cities. The PHC unfortunately has no private sector equivalent despite the advancement of healthcare services.

“There is a need for the NPHCDA to identify other facilities that should be designated as Primary Healthcare facility providers in the private sector, and this is not too difficult to identify. The Community Pharmacy, even from the name, is the most appropriate private healthcare facility to be accorded this recognition,” he urged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman urged the government to keep faith with implementation of the national policies, strategies and plans of action to sustain PHC as part of a comprehensive national health system and in coordination with other sectors.

“To this end, it will be necessary to exercise political will to mobilise the country’s resources and to use available external resources rationally,” Mora said.