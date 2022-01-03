Leaders of Okpella community in Etsako East local government area have kicked against the alleged move of the state government to relocate the proposed airport project from the area.

Their spokesman, Richard David, at a press conference yesterday, said there was already a plan by BUA and Dangote to build an aerodrome in the area and called on the state government to support the project instead of seeking approval for another airport in Etsako West local government area.

David said BUA and Dangote were planning to build the aerodrome in Okpella because of their huge investment in the area which has propelled development in the community

The community also expressed surprise that a letter from the federal ministry of Aviation dated December, 2021 with reference number FMA/ADD/402/5.42/C.9/12 conveying approval for an airport project, wrongly mentioned Okpella as being part of Etsako West local government area.

He said, “It was a thing of joy to the people when the BUA Group hinted that it had started the process of setting up an aerodrome in Okpella for which appropriate modalities of location of suitable site, soil tests and payment of compensation to crop owners had been completed.

“We had expected the government to back this process instead of initiating a fresh move for another airport and erroneously mentioning Okpella as the site.

“We had also expected that the government will commit resources to set up auxiliary infrastructure like access roads to and fro the aerodrome, supply of water, improved power supply and others.

“We had expected something to be done to correct this but nothing was done. This action of the FMA, the silence of the Etsako East council and the body language of the state government have angered our youths and the generality of the community.

“We are sure that the same investors trying to build the airstrip will be used to source funds for this proposed airport by the state government. But we demand that the investors be allowed to continue with the ongoing project in Okpella.”