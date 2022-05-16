Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to compel President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the N1.4trillion spent on Nigeria’s refineries and alleged mismanagement of public funds budgeted for maintaining the refineries since 1999.

SERAP is specifically seeking an order of mandamus, directing President Buhari to instruct appropriate anti-corruption agencies to jointly track and monitor the spending of public funds to rehabilitate, operate, and maintain Nigeria’s refineries.

The civil society organisation, in the suit which is yet to be assigned to a judge, joined the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) as a respondent.

SERAP claimed that it filed the suit due to the failure of the federal government to probe allegations that over N1.48 trillion reportedly spent on maintaining the country’s four refineries between 2015 and 2020 may have been stolen, mismanaged or diverted into private pockets.

It is also seeking an order of mandamus to compel President Buhari to ensure the prosecution of anyone suspected to be responsible for the importation and distribution of dirty fuel into Nigeria, and to identify and ensure access to justice and effective remedies to affected victims.

SERAP argued in an affidavit attached to the suit that it is in the public interest to ensure justice and accountability for alleged corruption and mismanagement in the oil sector, which has resulted in the importation and distribution of dirty fuel and protracted fuel scarcity in the country.

The organisation also averred that, “ The 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended), and international standards impose clear obligations on the Buhari administration to take effective accountability measures to weed out, expose, and punish allegations of corruption in the oil sector, and to ensure effective remedies for victims.

“Ensuring justice and accountability in the spending of public funds on refineries would improve the availability of petrol and the enjoyment by Nigerians of their right to natural wealth and resources.

“Impunity for alleged corruption in the oil sector has contributed to the importation and distribution of bad fuel, violating the human rights of many users, including to a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

“The Buhari administration has legal obligations under Section 15(5) of the Nigerian Constitution to abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power, and article 26 of the UN Convention against Corruption to ensure effective prosecution of allegations of corruption.

“Alleged corruption and mismanagement in the oil sector and the importation and distribution of dirty fuel have continued to deprive Nigerians of economic opportunities, subjecting them to cruel and degrading treatment.

“Nigeria has made legally binding commitments under the UN Convention against Corruption to ensure accountability in the management of public resources. These commitments ought to be fully upheld and respected,” it said. No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.