President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, said that he was out to constitute a government of national competence, saying this will form the basis for his appointments.

He described his quest for competence as an ambition that is higher than government of national unity.

According to him, even though religion, ethnicity and other similar considerations would not determine appointments in his government, he would, however, ensure a full integration of youths and women.

In a statement personally issued by the President-elect, he said, “As your incoming President, I accept the task before me. There has been talk of a government of national unity. My aim is higher than that. I seek a government of national competence.

“In selecting my government, I shall not be weighed down by considerations extraneous to ability and performance. The day for political gamesmanship is long gone. I shall assemble competent men and women and young people from across Nigeria to build a safer, more prosperous and just Nigeria.

“There shall be young people. Women shall be prominent. Whether your faith leads you to pray in a Church or Mosque will not determine your place in government. Character and competence will.

“To secure our nation and to make it prosperous must be our top priorities. We cannot sacrifice these goals to political expediency. The whims of politics must take a backseat to the imperatives of governance.

“We have bridges and roads to build not just for commerce and travel but to connect people of different faiths, parties and different outlooks in harmonious dialogue and common purpose.

“We have families to feed not just to eliminate hunger but to nurture enlightenment, civic responsibility and compassion.

“We have jobs to create not merely to put people to work but to afford a better standard of living by which families and communities are improved and democracy deepened.

“We have water to replenish not just to quench physical thirst but to ignite a thirst for creative and better solutions to society’s challenges.

“We have a nation to protect such that we eliminate danger and even the fear of danger.

“May all of our people be able to live their lives in the light of peace and the glow of broadening prosperity.”

Applauding the Supreme Court on its decision on the currency swap, the former Lagos State governor said important step towards restoring economic normalcy had already been taken by highest court in the land on the parity of old and new notes.

He said, “This restores both the rule of law and economic decency. But this is not the end of the story. It is merely the beginning of a more comprehensive solution to our economic challenges.

“Our Renewed Hope Action Plan outlines goals for greater economic growth in our cities and rural communities.

“We are committed to an economy of double-digit GDP growth, greater food security and one with a strengthened manufacturing base as well as an active digital economy where young people will have ample space to fulfill their dreams and aspirations.

“I realize that I am the servant of a larger purpose. As such, I have gone straight to work.

“I do not ask you to abandon your political preferences. That would be undemocratic. I do beseech you to answer the call of patriotic duty as the loyal opposition.

“Remain loyal to the cause of a greater, more tolerant and just Nigeria. I too shall keep faith with this objective,” he added.