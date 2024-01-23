Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has begun verification of political office holders and top government officials’ assets as part of renewed anti-corruption crusade in the country.

The acting chairman of the bureau, Mr Murtala Aliyu-Kankia, stated this while monitoring the ongoing verification exercise on Monday in Katsina.

He said the exercise would cover senior public officers and civil servants including permanent secretaries, directors-general, directors and other top officials of government’s establishments.

“I briefed the governor on why we are in Katsina. He is also keen in fighting corruption,” he said.

According to him, the exercise is aimed at finding out the genuineness of assets declared by political office holders and other senior civil servants on assumption of office.

This, he said, would add value to the fight against corruption by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, adding that after the exercise its personnel would go to the field to authenticate the assets declared by the officers.

“You know, some people have a tendency of under-declaration, anticipatory declaration and even non declaration of their assets.

“To detect these three aspects, we go to the field to find out where someone under-declared, or in anticipation of getting something declared he has a property.

“All these are offences. The person found wanting would be referred to the CCB tribunal for prosecution accordingly.

“The punishment is either for him to forfeit the property, banned from holding public office for 10 years or be asked to vacate the office he is occupying.

“We are on course, we are doing it for the good of the country and the people,” he said.

According to Aliyu-Kankia, the bureau is working with sister agencies like EFCC, ICPC to continue fighting against corruption in the country.

He urged stakeholders to support the exercise to enhance the fight against corruption for sustainable social and economic development of the country. (NAN)