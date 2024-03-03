Text: Genesis 48:13–14, 17

Genesis 48 has a very interesting story. You see what you can call the “Protocol-breaking power of the Almighty.” There, you find Jacob blessing the children of Joseph.

Genesis 48:13 (KJV) “And Joseph took them both, Ephraim in his right hand toward Israel’s left hand, and Manasseh in his left hand toward Israel’s right hand, and brought them near unto him.”

He had arranged the person who should receive the laying on of hands on the right hand at the right place—the senior. He had arranged the junior to receive the laying of hands at the left hand side.

The anointing on both hands is different. So it was the firstborn that was supposed to receive the laying on of hands at the right hand.

Genesis 48:14 (KJV) “And Israel stretched out his right hand, and laid it upon Ephraim’s head, who was the younger, and his left hand upon Manasseh’s head, guiding his hands wittingly; for Manasseh was the firstborn.”

Genesis 48:17-19 (KJV) “And when Joseph saw that his father laid his right hand upon the head of Ephraim, it displeased him: and he held up his father’s hand, to remove it from Ephraim’s head unto Manasseh’s head. And Joseph said unto his father, Not so, my father: for this is the firstborn; put thy right hand upon his head. And his father refused,”

I am praying for somebody reading this message, all the good hands that heaven has laid on your head; any power that wants to remove them shall be put to shame, in the name of Jesus.

So the rule in Israel was for the father to lay his right hand on the firstborn. That right hand carried more authority, blessings, and power. So the blessings of the right hand were always reserved for the firstborn. But when it came to the case of Ephraim, God changed the rule. He was not the first born, but his grandfather Jacob had laid his right hand on him. The rule was changed for his sake.

God can change any rule at any time in order to bless His people. God can overrule any law in order to secure your breakthroughs. God can set aside any law in order to promote your destiny.

I am praying for somebody reading God’s word today: any law that needs to be set aside to give you uncommon breakthroughs shall be set aside, in the name of Jesus.

Normally, a woman menstruates monthly, and it is believed that once that menstruation stops, there is a pregnancy. Then, when there is no pregnancy at all and the person is getting pregnant, it is God-breaking protocol. That woman cried unto Jesus, “Come and heal my daughter.” Jesus said, “But I am not sent to you.” But the woman made a statement that challenged Jesus: “Even the dogs can eat crumbs that falls from the table of their master.”

When you are more relaxed, read through the book of Esther. She was a slave girl. God broke protocol for her. The laws of Medes and Persia do not change. Nobody could see the king, including the king’s wife, without invitation. You must be given permission to see the king. It was against the law to see the king without permission. God changed the rules for the sake of Esther and her destiny.

God shall change the rule for your sake, in the name of Jesus.

God can change a government for your sake. God can kill a Pharaoh for your sake. God can kill a Goliath for your sake; God can kill a Haman for your sake.

The Lord will arise and change the rule for your sake, in the name of Jesus.

Millions of people are under evil rules that control them, but God is elevated above those rules. God is the highest subject. He is subject to none. He is absolutely independent. God does as He pleases.

Nobody, no matter how smart you are, can outsmart God. Nobody can hinder God. God is unlimited in power. Woe unto anyone who calls His power into question. Woe unto anyone who strives against his Maker. That is why you need to pray very well when we are ready. When we ask you to stamp your feet on that paper, you need to pray very well.

The power of God has no boundaries. The transforming power of God overrides any situation. Anyone can make any statement. Anyone can discover anything.

Any doctor can say anything. We are not criticising the doctors; that is what is in the textbook. But there is an overruling voice that can overrule even what the textbook has said. God can heal you even in the presence of mockers. Jesus, they said, should not heal on the Sabbath day, but here was a daughter of Abraham bent double on the Sabbath day. He broke the protocol for the sake of that woman.

God shall break the protocol for your sake, in the name of Jesus.

We read in the book of John 5 about an interesting pool of water. Plenty of sick people were gathered there because occasionally, an angel of God came down and troubled the water. Anyone, no matter his infirmity, who is the first to get into the pool will get healed.

But Jesus came there. He knew that the protocol to get healed was to jump into the water. Jesus came there, and there was no need to jump into the water, no need to be carried in, no need to do anything else but to hear the spoken word of God, which breaks protocols.

He asked, “Will thou be made whole?” That was what he asked the man, and the spoken word of God healed the man instantly, thereby breaking the protocol of healing in that place. The servants of Elisha borrowed an axe. The axe head fell into the water. They were pained, and they said to him, “We borrowed it.”

So Elisha cut a piece of stick and threw it into the water, and the heavy iron that was at the bottom of the river came to the surface, and the light wood that was supposed to float disobeyed every law of density and went down.

An object denser than water must sink into it. And the axe sank initially. But when the transforming hands of the power of God touched it through the hands of Prophet Elisha, it floated.

Thus, protocols can be broken for your sake. He has done it before, and He will always do it again. That is why I gave you some examples.

Elijah had proclaimed famine upon Israel, but God told him, “I have commanded a raven to feed you there.” In Leviticus 11, God Himself describes the raven as an unclean bird. He said that they should not eat it at all.

The Bible gives the raven a very negative introduction. The raven was described as abominable. The same bird that God called “abominable” became the messenger that brought food to Elijah. God broke his own law in order to feed Elijah.

So, God Himself will cause laws to be broken for your sake, in the name of Jesus.

He will cause protocols to be broken for your sake, in the mighty name of Jesus.

That is why you need to call upon Him now; those protocols must be broken. God must change the rules for your sake. So, what are the protocols blocking your promotion to the next level? No matter what they are, those protocols can be suspended by heaven.

So you have to cry to Him this morning. Cry to Him, whose power knows no measure.

Cry to Him, whose power is unchallengeable. Cry to Him, whose power rules from continent to continent, country to country, town to town, village to village. Cry to Him, whose power is the absolute power.

Call unto Him whose power knows no impossibilities, whose power is the extra ordinary power. If you call upon Him this morning, He will certainly answer.

PRAYER POINTS.

[Before Message]

Destiny aborters, you are liars; die in the name of Jesus.

[After Message]

My Father, fight for me to the point where my enemies shall be wasted, in the name of Jesus.

God of solution, my life is available; appear in the name of Jesus.

Destiny vultures, you are liars; die in the name of Jesus.

Every strange mountain before me, I command you: go down, in the name of Jesus.

Negative dreams, blocking my miracles, die in the name of Jesus.

Powers conspiring against new things in my life, expire in the name of Jesus.

Satanic embargo on my progress; your time is up; die, in the name of Jesus.

Anointing of divine acceleration; the possess me now, in the name of Jesus.

By the power in the blood of Jesus, this year will not be a coffin in my life, in the name of Jesus.

Every meeting, summoned to waste my life, scatter, in the name of Jesus.

(Pray this three hot times) Problems on this paper, I trample upon you, die, in the name of Jesus.

(Shout this sevent hot times) Woe unto any vessel the enemy wants to use to harm me, in the name of Jesus.