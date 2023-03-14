The national director of Grassroots engagement and Orientation, presidential campaign council (PCC) Amb. Hajiya Sa’adatu Garba Dogon Bauchi, has urged president-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu to make the secretary of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC) Hon. Abiodun Faleke as his chief of staff when he is sworn into office.

Dogon Bauchi, who made the appeal in collaboration with the chairman 100% Focus Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed, in an open letter to Tinubu obtained by LEADERSHIP, appealed to him not to forget the APC supporters who have been with him for the over 30 years of his journey to the presidency.

Congratulating Tinubu on his victory, she urged him to ensure that his political appointments will place emphasis on those he knows better and who have shown meritorious service to the nation based on capacity, patriotism, ability, agility and rich experience.

Dogon Bauchi who also president of the Arewa Women for Tinubu/Shettima, said in the letter, “Your Excellency, we write to appeal to your good office to not forget the APC supporters who have been with you for many years in this journey. The 30 years journey has not been easy but it’s now a reality. We thank the Almighty God for this success.

“Your Excellency Sir, all those grass roots political support groups, intellectuals and professionals as well as those who were appointed in the PCC will appreciate if your valuable man in the person of Hon. Abiodun Faleke will take care of the Office of Chief of Staff.

“He is honest, competent, accountable, focused, positive, with a mission and vision as well as experience in politics and Government. Furthermore he worked tirelessly with the PCC team and also many support groups to deliver the just concluded election which made you victorious, nobody knows the support groups better than him.

“As we have experienced in the past those who participated in the road to victory got presented as election material without being involved in the formation of the government, which we do know in your government that will never happen. Hon. Abiodun James Falake contributed tremendously during the formation of APC. He is a well-known member nationwide.

“We hope the opportunity will be given to Hon. Abiodun James Faleke to be appointed as Chief of Staff to His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We are positively sure he will perform excellently and will carry all along.

“Hon. James Abiodun Faleke has been a core loyalist of H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Considering the fact the role he played during and after the primary election in making sure that H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu clinched the ticket. During the primary election, he stood for over 48 hours as an Agent of Asiwaju just to make sure Asiwaju would win the primary election.

“As the secretary of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC) He worked tirelessly for the party to a point that he was sleeping in the office. He was also familiar with the people that have worked for the success of the presidential election. It will be fair enough if the office of the chief of staff will be given to Hon. James Abiodun Faleke.”