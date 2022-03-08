The House of Representatives has resolved to rescind its decisions on three out of the four Gender Bills, which were rejected by the lawmakers during the last week’s voting on the constitution amendment Bills.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabimila, after about 15-minute executive session at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, said the change of mind was necessary given the mood of the nation and in commemoration of the 2022 International Women’s Day.

The Bills which will now be relisted and reconsidered within the coming weeks by the lawmakers include, Expansion of the Scope of Citizenship by Registration, 35% Affirmative Action for Women in Political Party Administration and Qualification to become an Indigene of a State in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT