Minister of works, David Umahi, has directed the reactivation of the whistleblowers desk of the ministry to assist in reporting jobs not done in accordance with the ministry’s specifications.

Umahi stated this when civil servants in the Federal Ministry of Works honoured him for his quality leadership and sense of devotion to the welfare of the workers of the ministry.

A statement by the special adviser on media to the minister, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, said the minister was honoured with a ‘Pragmatic Leadership Award’ by the Joint Union of the Ministry who led over 1,500 workers for the occasion.

Umahi receiving the award thanked the leadership of the Joint Union of the Ministry for their sense of happiness which they demonstrated through their surprise reception.

He pledged to continue to serve the purpose of his appointment with the deepest sense of responsibility and in undiluted collaboration with the workforce.

The minister announced the commencement of training programmes for the ministry’s workers from grade level 14 and above and the establishment of the Ministry’s Welfare Fund for the staff to enhance their happiness, effective March 2024.

He also announced “the involvement of the ministry’s staff members in the monitoring and evaluation of the projects executed by the ministry nationwide and the reactivation of the whistleblowers desk of the ministry to assist in reporting jobs not done in accordance with the ministry’s specifications.”

The minister urged civil servants all over the country to put Nigeria first in the dispensation of their public duties, adding that the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu means well for Nigeria and deserves the support of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I want to assure you that Mr. President feels your problems, and he’s working out something day and night to give a solution to the teething problems facing the country. You see, the problem of our country is the problem of all of us. We need to bring back to society what we’ve taken from society. We need to do that. It’s not the blame of the President, it’s not the blame of the past President. Americans will always say America first.”

Speaking on behalf of the entire staff, the permanent secretary, Dr Yakubu Adam Kofaramata praised the professional and administrative capacities of the minister.

Kofaramata described Umahi as a super intelligent, action-packed, and vision -driven minister who recognises and values the potential of the workers.