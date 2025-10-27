The National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has put on hold the screening of aspirants for the 2025 Elective National Convention, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025, due to unforeseen circumstances.

Chairman, NCOC and governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, disclosed this shortly after a founding father of the party and former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, revealed that he could not secure the PDP national chairmanship form ahead of the November convention.

However, Finitiri, in a statement, said a new date will be communicated once fixed, adding that inconveniences caused by the postponement were regretted.

“All Aspirants and members of our Party should note the foregoing and be guided accordingly.

“The NCOC remains committed to delivering a credible, hitch-free 2025 Elective National Convention on Saturday, 15th to Sunday 16th November, 2025 in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital,” he said.

Meanwhile, narrating his ordeal while trying to pick a form, Lamido said: “Well, first, let me be very, very clear. You see, PDP is a family of wonderful Nigerians who share a similar commitment to Nigeria and democracy. So, coming here is like coming home, to the family. There’s nothing new about it.

“Secondly, because we are now going into a convention, and by the party constitution, sales of forms are normally at the party headquarters, I came here to pursue my own form. That’s why I’m here.

“Well, I went to the office of the National Organizing Secretary, which is normally the office where the forms are sold, and the office was locked. I think it was officially locked, you know, because of his own position. So, I met him with the Secretary of the Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu. I said, ‘Look, I’m here to buy the form’.

“Both of them said they had no idea where the forms are, not even how they were printed or the kind of forms they are. They had no idea where they were being sold. So, I found it a little bit weird that the custodian of the system, who is the National Organising Secretary, is also being locked out because I’m coming in. So, they may not be able to go into the office.

“I went to the Secretary of the Party, and the two of them were there. They said, “Look, we have no idea what is happening about the party nomination, sales of the form, or even how they are printed, or the kind of forms.” So, I’m now stranded,” he said.