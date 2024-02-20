Global Youth Skills Acquisition and Poverty Eradication Organisation (GYSAPEO) has advised the Federal Government to deepen its investments in agriculture, to curb the rising cost of essential commodities and food.

GYSAPEO Founder and President, Emmanuel Chuks, gave the advice in Abuja when the Senior Pastor of Celebration Church International, Apostle Emmanuel Iren, paid him a courtesy call.

Chuks said there was no better time than now for the government to assemble economic experts to brainstorm on how to salvage the country from the current hardship.

On his part, he said he was committed to assisting 10 million youths through the Nigeria Prosperity Assured Economic Prosperity Initiative.

He said: “We have several projects designed to lift Nigerians out of poverty. Last time, we told you that we were launching Nigeria Prosperity Assured Economic Prosperity Initiative, that is targeted at moving 10 million Nigerians out of poverty to prosperity through agricultural cooperatives or micro farmers.

“We train and empower them. We are ready to hit the ground running. I just want Nigerians to be persistent and keep believing in God. Nigeria will get better.”

He said the visit by Apostle Iren was divine as the prophecies released would shape the year in his favour.

“I am so happy today because my spiritual gift or should I say someone that God gave to me as my spiritual father came to visit us at the office, out of his busy schedule.

“I really want to appreciate him. My expectation is that the office is going to grow. He released a word that we are going to grow larger and we have keyed into that prophecy. That is what is going to happen,” he added.