A former Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien, has expressed concern over the country’s security challenges, noting that the nation is heading towards a precipice due to the apparent lack of political will to confront the insurgents.

Addressing the journalists in Eket, Essien frowned at wanton killings, arsons, kidnappings and armed robbery cases, stating that the foundation of the country was under serious threat.

“The recent wave of killings, kidnappings, and coordinated terrorist attacks paints the picture of a nation in distress,” he noted.

Essien recalled that in the last few days alone, Brigadier General Musa Uba and three of his men were captured and executed in Borno State.

Citing recent bandit attacks across the nation, the former minister said, “These tragedies are no longer isolated events; they have become daily realities in many parts of Nigeria”, adding that “the pattern of attacks has been consistent, coordinated, and increasingly brutal and shows that terrorism has grown beyond what any responsible government should tolerate.”

He added that, “Strong and focused leadership is essential in a time like this,” adding, “Sadly, the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu has not demonstrated the urgency or clarity required.”

He noted that Tinubu was once among the loudest critics of former president Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, demanding accountability for every life lost. “Today, the insecurity he decried has worsened dramatically, yet the leadership he promised has not materialised.”

Essien further decried the appointments of defence ministers with little or no experience in security or defence operations. “At a time when Nigeria is fighting highly adaptive terrorist networks, the defence sector must be led by individuals with strategic insight, operational competence, and deep knowledge of security matters.”

He added that Nigeria must abandon the culture of excuses and political diversions that mask the real issues. “The primary responsibility of government is to protect its citizens, not to rationalise the motives of terrorists or craft narratives of shared victimhood.“

He added that what the country needs is a comprehensive, well-designed security strategy that must prioritise intelligence gathering, strengthen community-based security networks, and ensure that the armed forces are adequately equipped, motivated and led by competent professionals.

He stressed, “The socio-economic conditions that fuel terrorism must also be addressed. Nigeria is grappling with a crisis of uncontrolled population growth, especially in communities where men are encouraged to marry multiple wives and have unregulated numbers of children.

He also attributed the situation of the country to millions of underage children roaming the streets without education, guidance, or hope, adding that corruption also remains another cancer eating at Nigeria’s core.

He called on thought leaders, traditional rulers, religious figures, civil society organisations, the media, and patriotic citizens to rise above partisanship and help restore order. “The government cannot solve this crisis alone; the nation must unite.”

He noted that Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads and charged President Tinubu to provide decisive and visionary leadership.

“The National Security Adviser and Defence Ministers must prove their capacity or resign. Service Chiefs must deliver results or make way for those who can secure Nigeria,” he said.

“Failure to act will haunt the nation for generations. Yet with political will, unity, and purpose, Nigeria can overcome this dark moment,” he stressed.