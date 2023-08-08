Coup: ECOWAS-AU-UN Mission To Niger Aborted As Junta Shuns Delegation 

A tripartite delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), African Union (AU), and United Nations (UN) was on Tuesday forced to cancel a planned trip to Niger Republic to engage with the military authorities in the West African country.

The ECOWAS-AU-UN Peace Mission couldn’t take place as scheduled after Nigerien Junta informed the delegation very late of its unavailability for the visit.

A statement by ECOWAS posted on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday night said: “ECOWAS Commission wishes to inform that the ECOWAS-AU-UN Mission to the Republic of Niger did not take place on Tuesday, 8 August 2023.

“The mission was aborted following a late-night communication from the military authorities in Niger indicating their unavailability to receive the tripartite delegation.

“The planned mission was part of the continued efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the current crisis in Niger.

“As per the decision of the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit held on 30 July 2023, the Community will continue to deploy all measures in order to restore constitutional order in Niger.”