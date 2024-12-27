Online skills training platform Coursera has unveiled its list of the top 10 tech skills projected to be in high demand by 2025.

The company’s Job Skills of 2025 report, based on insights from over five million enterprise learners and 7,000+ institutional customers, underscores the growing importance of cybersecurity and risk management in the tech industry.

Cybersecurity skills dominate the list, with six out of the top 10—including incident management, threat modeling, and SIEM (Security Information and Event Management)—highlighted as critical pathways to addressing the surge in cyberattacks.

The top 10 skills are incident management & response: the skill of managing and resolving IT incidents; Threat management & modelling: Identifying and neutralizing software threats; Security information & event management (SIEM): Using SIEM to strengthen security posture; Computer security: Protecting digital information and systems; Vulnerability management: Finding and fixing security weaknesses in systems and software; Network planning & design: Designing and building reliable computer networks; Network management & monitoring: Keeping computer networks running smoothly; Software documentation: Writing clear instructions for using software; Infrastructure security: Protecting essential computer infrastructure systems and Data analysis expressions (DAX): Analysing data and uncovering insights with powerful formulas.

“These skills also align with the fastest-growing roles on Coursera, such as Cybersecurity Specialist, Chief Information Security Officer, and Cybersecurity Analyst,” Coursera stated, citing an urgent demand for security expertise.

The report further revealed a nearly five-million-person shortage in cybersecurity professionals worldwide. Global program director at IBM, Rav Ahuja, stressed the need for upskilling, noting a 75 per cent increase in attacks during Q3 2024.

“Additionally, more than half of public organisations cite a lack of resources and skills as their biggest obstacle to achieving cyber resilience, showing a gap that can be addressed through upskilling.

“By developing cybersecurity skills like SIEM, learners can make themselves more desirable to employers. These skills are not only crucial for mitigating current threats but also align with the growth of cybersecurity-related jobs.

“As cybercriminals become more sophisticated and use more advanced technologies, the demand for cybersecurity professionals will only grow, making these skills essential for career success,” Ahuja asserted.

Coursera CEO, Jeff Maggioncalda added that, advancements in AI and the rise of GenAI are shaping skill demands, with cybersecurity, risk management, and data ethics emerging as indispensable for future job roles.

He noted that the top-ranking skills across business, data science, and technology also include risk management, cybersecurity, and data ethics, highlighting the critical need to use AI in a responsible and collective way.

According to him, as cyberattacks grow more frequent and sophisticated, these skills will become indispensable across industries and technical job roles.