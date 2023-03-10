nJustice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji of the Kano High Court has admitted the exhibits presented before the court by the Chinese national, Geng Quangrong, 47, who stabbed to death his girlfriend Ummukulsum Sani, 22, and adjourned the matter to March 29 and March 30, for continuation of his defence and cross-examination.

Geng Quangrong yesterday told the court that he never intended to kill Ummukulsum.

The defendant, who lives at Railway Quarters, Kano is charged with culpable homicide.

Led in evidence by the defence counsel, Muhammad Dan’azumi, the Chinese tendered a black mobile phone Redmi, WhatsApp messages, pictures, videos of the deceased and a certificate of compliance dated March 8, 2022.

“The exhibits include the defendant’s phone, WhatsApp Computer generated chats between Frank and Ummukulsum between September 13 and September16, 2022.

“Other exhibits include pictures, the receipt of the N5 million gold jewelry he bought for Ummukulsum and a 4GB black flash drive containing videos of the deceased in his house,” he said.

One of the videos played in court, showed the deceased playing with the pet dog, Charlie, in Frank’s house in Railway Quarters, Kano.

Dan’azumi played the second video clip to the court showing the deceased at the site of her house in Abuja, as well as her picture sitting on seven bale of clothes he bought for their marriage.

While cross-examining the defendant, the prosecution counsel, Kano State attorney general, Musa Abdullahi-Lawan, asked the defendant where he was and who sent him the video clip of the deceased.

“Ummukulsum seemed very happy and alive in the video, she is dead now. Who killed her?

“You told the court in your testimony that on that fateful day you called the deceased several times on phone but she refused to pick.

“Why did you go to her house uninvited?”

Frank said, “She Sent me the video herself.

“I did not intend to kill Ummukulsum and I don’t want to be killed. She injured me on my genitals and I cannot show the court it is against our Chinese culture and I am a Muslim.

“On that fateful day she called on WhatsApp call and told me to bring her pet dog, Charlie.

“On reaching her house, after refusing to pick my call, I sent her a text message, later her mother ( Fatima Zubairu (Pw1) opened the gate and I got in to pick Charlie.

“I did not talk to the deceased’s mother because she does not understand English and I don’t understand Hausa language,” Frank said.

Abdullahi-Lawan alleged that the defendant on Sept.16, 2022 stabbed the deceased with a knife in her house at Janbulo Quarters Kano.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 221(b) of the Penal Code.

Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji admitted the exhibits and adjourned the matter until March 29 and March 30, for continuation of defence and cross-examination.