The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has restrained the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, acting through or together with the Police, the State Security Service, Ebubeagu Security Network and other security agencies from framing up, inviting, arresting, detaining or charging the opposition Spokesperson and PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, with any trumped-up charges or allegations of commission of offences of treasonable felony, terrorism, murder, arson, kidnapping, publishing of seditious materials and other threats to national security.

In a ruling on an Exparte application brought by the CUPP Spokesperson, the Judge also granted prayers for substituted service of the originating processes on the Governor of Imo State and the Ebubeagu Security Network to be served through any adult staff of the Imo State Liaison office in Abuja.

Ugochinyere who has been attacked by armed men at least thrice since December last year, has consistently pointed accusing fingers at the Imo State government and her agents for being behind the attacks on him for his exposure of the grand manipulation of the Nigeria voters register in what is today popularly called Omuma Magic.

Since then, it has been accusations and counter-accusations between Mr. Ugochinyere and the Imo State Government and her agents. However, the last attack on the residence of Ikenga Ugochinyere was captured on tape by CCTV cameras showing the invaders terrorising occupants of the house, stealing items and destroying property.

The court also granted an order setting aside, quashing, invalidating and nullifying any charge filed against Ugochinyere or any remand order against him while also restraining the Respondents from further invading the family house and residence of Mr. Ugochinyere in Ideato or abducting beating, humiliating or assassinating him, his supporters, motorcade or campaign convoy.

Justice Adepoju, thereafter, adjourned the matter to March 1, 2023 for the hearing of the Motion on Notice.